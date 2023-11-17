US exports to Iraq projected to surpass $2 bn in 2023

2023-11-17 12:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The "Iraq Future" Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultations predicted on Friday that the US's exports of goods to Iraq will surpass two billion dollars during the current year, marking the first time in five years.

Manar Al-Obaidi, the foundation's president, stated that the United States' exports to Iraq are expected to exceed two billion dollars for the first time in five years. This rise will be supported by exports of aircraft and automobile parts, wheat crops, and electric power production equipment.

He further elaborated that the average of US exports to Iraq from 2018 to 2022 was around one billion dollars, noting that in 2023, the rate of US exports to Iraq is projected to surpass the two-billion-dollar mark, possibly outperforming India's exports to Iraq.