Iraqi politician condemns Federal Court's decision on Parliament Speaker's dismissal

2023-11-17 13:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi politician, Mithal al-Alusi, voiced sharp criticism on Friday towards the Federal Supreme Court's decision to terminate the membership of the ousted Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Al-Alusi, in a post on his X account, in response to a question regarding his opinion on the dismissal of Halbousi, stated, "I do not have any personal or political points of contact with Mohammed al-Halbousi. However, in terms of national integrity, the controversial court decision to dismiss the Parliament Speaker is sheer audacity."

It is noteworthy that the Federal Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, the 14th of this month, to terminate the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi based on a "forgery" lawsuit filed by MP Leith al-Dulaimi.

Following the court's decision, al-Halbousi stated during a parliamentary session, "There are those seeking to fragment the political components of society."

Furthermore, the President of the Federal Supreme Court, Jassim Mohammed Aboud, affirmed on Thursday that the decision to terminate the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi is binding for all authorities and is not subject to legal challenge.