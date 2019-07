Abd al-Mahdi in Tehran to discuss a number of regional issues

2019/07/23 | 12:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- IraqiPrime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Monday where he is set tomeet with senior Iranian officials.Abdal-Mahdi is accompanied by a large high-level delegation, including ministersof oil, foreign affairs, finance and economy, planning, trade, electricity, andthe national security advisor of Iraq.Heis visiting Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.