عربي | كوردى


Abd al-Mahdi in Tehran to discuss a number of regional issues

Abd al-Mahdi in Tehran to discuss a number of regional issues
2019/07/23 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi

Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Monday where he is set to

meet with senior Iranian officials.Abd

al-Mahdi is accompanied by a large high-level delegation, including ministers

of oil, foreign affairs, finance and economy, planning, trade, electricity, and

the national security advisor of Iraq.He

is visiting Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW