Abd al-Mahdi in Tehran to discuss a number of regional issues

2019/07/23 | 12:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi
Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi arrived in Tehran on Monday where he is set to
meet with senior Iranian officials.Abd
al-Mahdi is accompanied by a large high-level delegation, including ministers
of oil, foreign affairs, finance and economy, planning, trade, electricity, and
the national security advisor of Iraq.He
is visiting Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
