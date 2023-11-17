Islamic Resistance targets Ain al-Assad in Western Iraq

2023-11-17 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The so-called "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" declared on Friday that the Ain al-Assad Air Base in al-Anbar governorate, western Iraq, was targeted with two drones.

According to the statement released by the "resistance", the attack was carried out using two unmanned aerial vehicles that directly hit their targets at the base. The operation was asserted to be a response to the alleged crimes committed by the enemy against the people of Gaza.

Earlier today, the US Department of Defense announced that its military bases in both Iraq and Syria have faced 58 attacks since October 17.

Groups closely associated with Iran in Iraq claim responsibility for these attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria as a retaliation against what they perceive as the United States' support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Gaza since October 7.