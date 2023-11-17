Sadrist preacher clarifies Movement's decision to boycott elections: Iraqi political class may collapse

2023-11-17 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Friday prayer leader, Nasser Al-Saadi, in Al-Sadr city in the capital, Baghdad, stated that the call made by the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, "blocked the path for any figure from the Movement who intends to participate in the local elections in any form, whether through nomination, promotion, education, or otherwise."

Al-Saadi further mentioned in his sermon from the pulpit of the Friday prayer in Al-Sadr City that commitment to the boycott would be a criterion for "affiliation with the Movement."

He addressed the Movement's supporters, saying, "Our non-participation in the elections will diminish its legitimacy externally and internally, as Al-Sadr stated."

Al-Saadi continued by emphasizing another perspective held by Al-Sadr, related to the potential challenges that the political class might face, which could lead to a collapse due to poor financial management, the country's economic condition, and extensive recent recruitment activities. He added, "Therefore, the leader of the Sadrist Movement wanted us not to be a part of this collapsing system."