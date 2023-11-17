Iraqi Election Commission denies receiving formal request to replace Parliament Speaker

2023-11-17 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Electoral Commission confirmed on Friday that no official communication had been received regarding the replacement of the ousted Parliament Speaker, Mohammed al-Halbousi, as mandated by a decision from the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq.

Various media outlets and social media platforms circulated reports suggesting that the Electoral Commission had requested the Takaddum party to replace its leader, Mohammed al-Halbousi, ahead of the scheduled local councils and districts elections set for December 18.

In response, the commission's spokesperson, Jamana Al-Ghalai, clarified that "The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Judge Omar Ahmed Mohammed, confirmed that no decision has been issued by the Independent High Electoral Commission regarding the replacement of the head of the Takaddum party," emphasizing that "the circulating news on this matter is not accurate."

Al-Ghalai added that "the Electoral Commission has not received any official letter from the official bodies, whether from the Federal Court or the Parliament, regarding the replacement of al-Halbousi, and therefore, the Commission does not rely on media reports."

Meanwhile, MP Ahmed Al-Jubouri posted on X platform, "Based on the Iraqi Constitution and the Parliament's internal regulations, the Council will open nominations for the position of Parliament Speaker in the next session."

Al-Jubouri further stated, "There will be more than one candidate, and parliament members will choose one of them through direct secret voting. Whoever obtains 166 votes in the first or second round will become the Parliament Speaker."