210 Companies take part in Erbil Trade Fair

2023-11-17 16:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. According to a statement from the KRG, on the third day of the 5th International Trade Fair for Industry and Construction in Erbil, business opportunities are flourishing. It says a total of 210 companies, from 10 different countries, are actively participating in the fair, with 38 of them being Kurdish and Iraqi […]

