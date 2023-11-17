Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › 210 Companies take part in Erbil Trade Fair

210 Companies take part in Erbil Trade Fair

Companies take part in Erbil Trade Fair
210 Companies take part in Erbil Trade Fair
2023-11-17 16:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. According to a statement from the KRG, on the third day of the 5th International Trade Fair for Industry and Construction in Erbil, business opportunities are flourishing. It says a total of 210 companies, from 10 different countries, are actively participating in the fair, with 38 of them being Kurdish and Iraqi […]

The post 210 Companies take part in Erbil Trade Fair first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links