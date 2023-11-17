Court Ousts Speaker as Sadr Signals Return to Politics

2023-11-17 16:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraqi top court ousts parliament speaker as Sadr signals return to politics Iraq's Federal Supreme Court has ruled to end the speakership of top Sunni politician Mohammed Al-Halbousi. The prominent lawmaker has slammed […]

