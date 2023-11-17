Al-Hakim responds to Muqtada al-Sadr's call for election boycott in Iraq

2023-11-17 17:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Ammar al-Hakim, the head of the Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) in Iraq, responded to Muqtada al-Sadr's call for boycotting the provincial council elections.

Speaking at the electoral conference of the Al-Hikma Movement, al-Hakim discussed the challenges Iraq has overcome and emphasized the need for economic diversification, focusing on sectors like industry, agriculture, investment, tourism, and technology.

He called for a balanced policy, integrated relationships between governorates, and prioritizing job opportunities for youth.

Al-Hakim urged combating corruption through transparent processes and modern technology.

Regarding elections, he called for "broad and conscious" participation, warning that calls for non-participation could result in unbalanced representation and instability.

On Monday, the head of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on his supporters to boycott the provincial council elections, stating that participation with the corrupt "saddens" him, and a boycott reduces the legitimacy of the elections internationally and internally, limiting the influence of corrupt individuals.