Activists denounce MPs rejecting US sanctions against Iraqi corrupts

2019/07/23 | 14:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Eighty MPs have called for rejecting the sanctions by the U.S. treasury against their Iraqi colleagues accused of corruption and violation of human rights.
Social media users commented saying that those MPs are corrupt and fear that the sanctions be applied on them too.
The U.S. treasury took measures against four Iraqis who are involved in corruption and human rights violation.
“We will continue to hold accountable persons associated with serious human rights abuse, including persecution of religious minorities, and corrupt officials who exploit their positions of public trust to line their pockets and hoard power at the expense of their citizens,” the department said in a press release.
The four figures include Rayan al-Kildani and Waad Qado, and two former Iraqi governors, Nawfal Hammadi al-Sultan and Ahmed al-Jubouri.
A parliamentary source said “a petition signed by 80 MPs was submitted to the parliament's speaker urging issuance of a legislative decree to condemn the sanctions by the U.S. Department of the Treasury on four figures.”
Meanwhile, Facebook users said corruption is the base of any position held by Iraqi officials since 2003. They blamed corrupts who seek their personal or partisan interests over what happened in Iraq .
The Baghdad Post observed reactions by Facebook users on the MPs request. An account named Mahmood Alzubidy said “of course some people protect others. They are afraid that it’s their turn.” Another account called Najeeb Zangana said “be prepared.” Other accounts said all that is for the sake of Iran and that the Iraqis agree with the U.S. sanctions."
