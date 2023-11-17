Hungary requests additional extension for its soldiers' mission in KRI

2023-11-17 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Hungarian newspaper "Hungary Today" reported that the Hungarian Ministry of Defense has requested an extension of the mission of Hungarian soldiers stationed in the Kurdistan region (KRI) for an additional period until December 31, 2025. This extension aligns with NATO's mission framework in addressing interconnected issues of migration and terrorism.

According to the report, the Hungarian force may serve an extended term in Iraq in the ongoing fight against ISIS, as Defense Minister Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf proposed an amendment regarding Hungary's military role in Iraq on behalf of the government.

The report indicated that based on the defense minister's proposal, up to 20 soldiers (40 during the transitional phase) will be deployed for international operations against ISIS as part of a mission scheduled to continue until December 31, 2025.

Quoting Minister Kristóf, the report stated that Hungary, being a significant member of NATO, will continue to contribute to the alliance's collective defense missions and counterterrorism efforts.

The Hungarian defense minister emphasized the government's steadfast commitment to curbing migration affecting Europe and emphasized the need to address this problem locally. He highlighted the parallel threats posed by migration and terrorism, as ISIS elements reach European cities and arrive at Hungary's southern borders.

Therefore, the minister stressed the importance of tackling migration and terrorism, extending the role of the Hungarian defense forces in Iraq until December 31, 2025.

The report also noted that based on prior arrangements, Hungarian soldiers' service in Iraq was originally expected to last until December 31, 2023.

Following the current proposal, the Hungarian military force will also engage in Coalition operations against terrorism by means of partnership, military support, consultation, and military advisory tasks.

The Hungarian report recalled that Hungarian soldiers have been serving in KRI since August 25, 2015, as part of the international mission against ISIS. It anticipates that the Hungarian Parliament will decide on the defense minister's proposal later this year.