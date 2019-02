US troops must leave Iraq, Iranian Amb. Masjedi suggests

2019/02/05 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Monday that Washingtonhas to withdraw its forces from Iraq, adding that "security and stabilityin Iraq is [achieved] by the role of the Iraqi armed forces."This came on the sidelines of the Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue Forum for 2019 held in Baghdad.As US President Donald Trump told CBS that his administrationwould keep US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "thepresence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forcesin the fight against terror."However, he slammed the US president's remarks, saying that"Trump did not ask for our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraqwith issues that don't represent a priority to it," Salih added.