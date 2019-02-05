US troops must leave Iraq, Iranian Amb. Masjedi suggests

2019/02/05 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi said on Monday that Washington
has to withdraw its forces from Iraq, adding that "security and stability
in Iraq is [achieved] by the role of the Iraqi armed forces."This came on the sidelines of the Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue Forum for 2019 held in Baghdad.As US President Donald Trump told CBS that his administration
would keep US troops in Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said that "the
presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support Iraqi forces
in the fight against terror."However, he slammed the US president's remarks, saying that
"Trump did not ask for our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq
with issues that don't represent a priority to it," Salih added.
