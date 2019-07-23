Home › Iraq News › 150 Polish Combat Troops Arrive at US Military Base in Western Iraq

150 Polish Combat Troops Arrive at US Military Base in Western Iraq

2019/07/23 | 14:55







The source noted that the dispatch of Polish soldiers comes in line with the US plan to increase the number of the US-led forces in Western Iraq.







In relevant remarks in mid-May, a battlefield source Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi (popular forces) was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news agency as saying that “Washington has plans to set up military bases and increasing its troops in Iraq”.







The source added that the US was engaged in expanding Ain al-Assad base.







It noted that the operations to expand Ain al-Assad air base had taken place concurrent with arrival of the US military vehicles and equipment to the base, and said that the expansion of Ain al-Assad will include some major sectors of airport to the South of the base.







Meantime, the Saudi Okaz newspaper quoted some Iraqi parliamentary sources as saying that Washington intends to increase the number of its troops in Iraq.







It said Washington has informed Baghdad that it is going to set a new military base for its new troops, and added that the Iraqi government has not responded to the US request yet.































