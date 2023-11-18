Iraq boosts weekly oil exports to the U.S. amid global energy dynamics

2023-11-18 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed a notable rise in Iraq's oil exports to the United States on Saturday over the past week.

According to EIA data, the average U.S. crude oil imports from nine major countries totaled 5.369 million barrels daily. Although this reflected a slight decrease of 46 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous week's figure of 5.415 million barrels per day, the report highlighted Iraq's growing contribution to U.S. oil imports.

Iraq's oil exports to the U.S. saw a significant uptick, reaching 283 thousand barrels per day in the past week. This marked an increase of 96 thousand barrels per day from the preceding week, averaging 187 thousand barrels per day.

The EIA report indicated that most of the USA's oil revenues during the past week were derived from Canada, with an average of 3.835 million barrels per day. Mexico followed with an average of 366 million barrels per day, and Colombia contributed an average of 316 thousand barrels per day. Saudi Arabia secured a position in the top contributors, providing an average of 242 thousand barrels per day.

The report also outlined other contributors to U.S. oil imports, with Brazil accounting for 135 thousand barrels per day, Libya at 86 thousand barrels per day, Nigeria at 70 thousand per day, and Ecuador at 36 thousand per day. Notably, the report mentioned that no quantity of oil was imported from Russia during this period.