Iraq's PM: Extent of confidence between Iraq, Kuwait much greater than fears

2019/07/23 | 15:30 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 23 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said that the growing confidence between Iraq and Kuwait is far greater than previous fears between the two countries."The extent of the built confidence, the large joint common issues and the future prospects are far greater than the fears and obstacles between the two countries," Abdul Mahdi said in an interview Monday evening with a number of Iraqi satellite channels.He added that "the current joint horizons between Iraq and Kuwait did not exist at any time .. Although there are still some outstanding problems."He stressed that the policy of his government depends on the diagnosis and maximizing of the common issues rather than relying on the points of contention.He touched on his country's relations with the rest of the neighboring countries, noting their development over time, including relations with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Turkey.Abdul-Mahdi's statement comes at a time when the Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations are witnessing a remarkable development culminated through the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Baghdad last June 19 in a visit described as historic.Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan visited Basra five days ago and met with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Al-Ani as part of the two countries' efforts to open a free trade zone and develop their border ports in order to increase the volume of trade exchange.(end).aha.tgMENAFN2307201900710000ID1098790908