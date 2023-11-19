Finnish Company Trains Iraqi Air Traffic Personnel

2023-11-19 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. A delegation from Iraq's General Company for Air Navigation/Aviation Communications has participated in a training workshop and inspection of the AOWS system, held at the Finnish company Vaisala. This is part of the Mosul International Airport reconstruction project led by the Ninewa Governorate. Mr. Wissam Sameer Abbas, Deputy Director General, stated that […]

