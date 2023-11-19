Car Smuggling Network at Safwan Border Crossing

2023-11-19 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq Commission of Integrity has stopped a car smuggling operation in Basra. The investigative team in Basra dismantled the car trafficking network operating through the Safwan border crossing. Three individuals were apprehended, and seven vehicles were seized as they were being smuggled out of the border. (Source: Commission of Integrity)

