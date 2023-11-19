8 Iraqi Rail Lines Re-Opened in Past Year

2023-11-19 06:15:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced the reactivation of eight previously dormant rail lines: The first dual line from south Baghdad to Al-Musayyib, covering 40 km, on August 30, 2023; The rehabilitated Baiji field line, opened on November 5, 2022; The North Umm Qasr Port Rail Line, on December 22, 2022; […]

