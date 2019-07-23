Home › INA › Minister of Justice meets delegation of the Parliamentary Legal Committee

Minister of Justice meets delegation of the Parliamentary Legal Committee

2019/07/23 | 17:50



Justice Minister Farouk Amin Shwani discussed with the delegation of the parliamentary legal committee headed by Ribwar Hadi discussed the joint cooperation between the parliamentary legal committee and the ministry.







During the meeting they discussed the importance of enhance cooperation between state institutions to provide the best services to citizens.























