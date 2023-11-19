Decrease in Dollar rates in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-11-19 11:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the dollar rates decreased with the opening of both the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, marking 157,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's Saturday rates of 159,400 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 158,750 Iraqi dinars, while the buying rate stood at 156,750 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar saw a decline in exchange shops, with the selling price at 158,000 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars and the buying price at 157,900 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.