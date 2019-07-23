Home › INA › Will of victory secures Baghdad wall with 30 villages

Will of victory secures Baghdad wall with 30 villages

2019/07/23 | 17:50



On Tuesday, Popular mobilization Forces and security forces completed securing Baghdad wall and Abayji road on a fourth day in Will of Victory Operation in its second phase and completed the inspection and clearing of 30 villages.



















العراق















