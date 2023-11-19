4th Peace and Security Forum held at the American University in Duhok

2023-11-19 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The American University in Duhok hosted the fourth Peace and Security Forum, on Sunday, bringing together numerous specialized academics from 80 countries.

The university's relations officer, Ari Zawiti, informed Shafaq News Agency that the forum's activities focused on conducting two workshops. The first addressed security issues, while the second delved into climate change and federalism.

He clarified that more than 120 academic figures from 80 countries globally participated in these workshops. Zawiti highlighted that the outcomes of these workshops would be discussed in the remaining days of the forum, fostering exchanges of opinions and analyses among officials and academics.

Notably, the Forum will span three days and witness the participation of over 300 political, security, and economic figures from the Americas, Russia, Europe, the Gulf, along with government officials from the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.