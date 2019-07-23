Home › Iraq News › Discovery of mass graves of Kurds killed by former Iraqi regime

Discovery of mass graves of Kurds killed by former Iraqi regime

2019/07/23 | 18:10 (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- (MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 23 (KUNA) -- The State-run Iraqi Martyrs Foundation on Tuesday announced the exhuming of Kurds' mass graves in Muthanna province south of Iraq.Corpses and human remains belong to Kurds killed by former Iraqi regime, the foundation said in a statement.The discovered human bodies belonged to 70 Kurds who had been executed with gunshots by the former regime personnel before they were buried in a mass grave. Among them were women and children from Al-Sheikha area in Al-Samawa desert, added the foundation statement.Iraqi security forces had found a number of mass graves in Al-Samawa desert where the toppled regime had buried executed Kurds.The Martyrs Foundation is a governmental institution of the Iraqi Council of Ministers -- established in 2005.Its mission is to care for martyrs' families and compensate them materially and morally. (end)ahh.maa.hsMENAFN2307201900710000ID1098793009