USD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-11-19 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the stock markets closed.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar rates stabilized as Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya main stock exchanges in Baghdad closed, maintaining a rate of 157,900 IQD per $100. This rate remained consistent with the morning figures reported earlier today.

Our correspondent noted that selling rates at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 158,750 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 156,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw stability, with a selling rate of 158,000 IQD per $100 and a buying rate of 157,900 IQD per $100.