Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi security forces eliminate ISIS terrorist group north of Baghdad

Iraqi security forces eliminate ISIS terrorist group north of Baghdad

Iraqi security forces eliminate ISIS terrorist group north of Baghdad
Iraqi security forces eliminate ISIS terrorist group north of Baghdad
2023-11-19 17:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Friday the elimination of a terrorist group in an ambush in Tarmiyah town, north of Baghdad. The DGMI explained in a statement that security forces managed to locate the terrorist group after receiving intelligence information, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). […]

The post Iraqi security forces eliminate ISIS terrorist group north of Baghdad appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links