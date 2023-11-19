Iraqi security forces eliminate ISIS terrorist group north of Baghdad

2023-11-19 17:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Friday the elimination of a terrorist group in an ambush in Tarmiyah town, north of Baghdad. The DGMI explained in a statement that security forces managed to locate the terrorist group after receiving intelligence information, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). […]

