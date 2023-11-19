Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan still on hold

2023-11-19 19:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has not been contacted by Kurdish or Iraqi officials regarding the resumption of oil flows from the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. In a meeting with representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) last Sunday, the Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, declared he could work out […]

