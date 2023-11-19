Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan still on hold

Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan still on hold

Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan still on hold
Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan still on hold
2023-11-19 19:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) has not been contacted by Kurdish or Iraqi officials regarding the resumption of oil flows from the Iraq-Turkey pipeline. In a meeting with representatives of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) last Sunday, the Iraqi Oil Minister, Hayan Abdel-Ghani, declared he could work out […]

The post Oil exports from Iraqi Kurdistan still on hold appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links