More than 1,000 ISIS militants entered Iraq over past 8 months

2019/07/23 | 20:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Security expert Hisham al-Hashimi has said around 1,000 ISIS militants crossed the border into Iraq over the past eight months, adding that most of them infiltrated into the country after the downfall of the last stronghold in Syria in March.



In remarks, Hashimi said “most of those militants are Iraqis who belonged to the group in Syria. They returned back to Iraq to join the cells in remote areas.”



The militants, according to Hashimi, “move over the night to carry out operations of explosions and sniping.”

