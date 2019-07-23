Home › kurdistan 24 › Two Iran nationals arrested following drug bust in Kurdistan Region capital

Two Iran nationals arrested following drug bust in Kurdistan Region capital

2019/07/23 | 21:20



According to the drug-combatting General Directorate’s records, 651 suspected drug dealers and consumers were arrested in the first half of 2019, with 92 kilograms of various narcotics confiscated over the six months.



The sale and consumption of any narcotics are strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.



Most of the drugs are smuggled into the region via the border with Iran on its way to Turkey, Syria, and ultimately Europe and North America.



Local activists and authorities have also warned of the rise in drug consumption and trafficking within Iraq itself.



