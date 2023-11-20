US imposes sanctions targeting Iran-backed groups in Iraq

2023-11-20 15:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United States imposed sanctions targeting the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, accusing it of being responsible for the attacks that recently targeted US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. The US forces and coalition forces have been subjected to at least 58 attacks in Iraq and Syria since October […]

