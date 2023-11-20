2023-11-20 16:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – As US military bases and forces in Iraq and Syria continue to be subjected to attacks since October 17, considering the raging war between Israel and Palestinian factions, Baghdad issued an official comment. The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, confirmed that the Iraqi government is trying to convince other countries […]

The post Attacks against US troops in Iraq create serious challenge appeared first on Iraqi News.