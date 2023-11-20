2023-11-20 19:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Sunday the arrest of seven terrorists belonging to the ISIS group in three different governorates. The DGMI mentioned in a statement that Iraqi security forces carried out separate operations in Baghdad, Anbar, and Salah Al-Din after receiving intelligence information indicating that a […]

The post Iraqi security arrests 7 ISIS terrorists in 3 governorates appeared first on Iraqi News.