Defense Minister visits Baghdad security center

2019/07/23 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari visited Baghdad's security center on Tuesday, which includes Russia, Iran and Syria as well as Iraq.
In a statement to ministry of defense Al-Shammari discussed the mechanism of the Center's work by Lieutenant General Saad Al-Alaq, who supervise the work of the Center and importance of the Center in combating terrorism and collecting information.
"The heads of the states also presented a summary of the center's work and its importance in providing the necessary information to combat terrorism," the statement said.
Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari visited Baghdad's security center on Tuesday, which includes Russia, Iran and Syria as well as Iraq.
In a statement to ministry of defense Al-Shammari discussed the mechanism of the Center's work by Lieutenant General Saad Al-Alaq, who supervise the work of the Center and importance of the Center in combating terrorism and collecting information.
"The heads of the states also presented a summary of the center's work and its importance in providing the necessary information to combat terrorism," the statement said.