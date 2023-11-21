Meeting between CBI and U.S. Treasury Department next week

2023-11-21 00:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A reliable source reported on Monday a forthcoming meeting between Iraq and the United States concerning the dollar.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that an anticipated meeting is scheduled between the Central Bank of Iraq and the U.S. Treasury Department next week.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani conveyed, on September 19th in New York, to the Acting U.S. Treasury Secretary the breadth of his government's efforts in curbing money laundering operations. The latter pointed towards the restoration of trust within global financial institutions.