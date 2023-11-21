Ain al-Assad air base targeted by drone strike in Iraq

2023-11-21 00:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Ain al-Assad Air Base, housing American troops in al-Anbar province, was subjected to a new attack by a drone.

A statement issued by the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" that they targeted the "American occupation base" Ain al-Assad in western Iraq using a drone, directly hitting their intended target.

The statement indicated that this strike was in retaliation for "crimes committed by the enemy against the people of Gaza," referring to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces.

The U.S. Department of Defense previously announced that its military bases in both Iraq and Syria had faced over 61 attacks since October 17th. Groups closely linked to Iran in Iraq claim responsibility for these attacks on American forces in Iraq and Syria, citing them as a response to the United States' support for Israel in its continuous conflict with Gaza.