Iraq, US discuss upcoming meeting between CBI, Treasury Department

2023-11-21 04:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, discussed on Monday the agenda for the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and US Treasury Department meetings set for next week. The discussion between Al-Sudani and Romanowski covered bilateral ties as well as collaboration in a number […]

