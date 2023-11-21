Funding Iraqi Entrepreneurs under the PROSPECTS Programme

2023-11-21 06:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

The ILO, the Central Bank of Iraq and partners celebrate success of the financial Inclusion Initiative for MSMEs under the PROSPECTS Programme [EN/AR] Hundreds of loans have been disbursed to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing MSMEs through the project, contributing to the creation and retention of more than 1,200 job opportunities for Iraqi host communities and […]

