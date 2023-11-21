2023-11-21 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Abbas Kadhim for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's parliamentary speaker was removed. What's next for the country? The Iraqi Supreme Court set a new precedent by revoking the membership of Mohamed al-Halbousi in the Council […]

The post Iraq's Parliamentary Speaker was Removed. What's Next? first appeared on Iraq Business News.