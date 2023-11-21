Iraq signs Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action

2023-11-21 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

UNICEF commends the Government of Iraq for signing the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action UNICEF commends the Government of Iraq for signing the Declaration on Children, Youth, and Climate Action. It demonstrates the strong commitment of the Government to the Convention on the Rights of the Child as it comes on the eve […]

