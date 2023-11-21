Iraq, Azerbaijan sign economic, trade agreements

2023-11-21 06:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, met on Monday at the Zagulba Presidential Palace in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, with the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev. The meeting addressed the developments of the political, security, and economic situations on the international level, especially the stances of Iraq and Azerbaijan towards the situation in […]

