Iraq PM rejects resignation of 3 ministers who objected Halbousi’s dismissal

2023-11-21 10:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Monday refused to accept the resignation of three Cabinet ministers who stepped down over the dismissal of the parliament speaker. The supreme court last week said it was dismissing speaker Mohamed Al Halbousi, an influential Sunni Muslim politician, after a lawmaker accused him of forging a […]

