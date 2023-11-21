Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM confirms readiness to support people in Gaza

2023-11-21

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Monday Iraq’s readiness to provide all kinds of support and assistance to end the suffering of the people in Gaza. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, according to a statement released by the Prime […]

