Iraqi PM confirms readiness to support people in Gaza

2023-11-21 15:15:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Monday Iraq’s readiness to provide all kinds of support and assistance to end the suffering of the people in Gaza. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador to Iraq, Ahmed Al-Ruwaidi, according to a statement released by the Prime […]

