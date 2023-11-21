US Dollar increase against Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-11-21 17:15:16 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the prices of the US dollar edged higher the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil, with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, dollar prices rose in Baghdad, reaching 158,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars. This marked an increase compared to the morning rate of 158,150 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad remained relatively stable. The selling price reached 159,250 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price stood at 157,250 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar climbed, with the selling price reaching 158,300 dinars for every 100 dollars. The purchasing price was reported at 158,200 dinars for every 100 dollars.