CBI, ILO celebrate success of Financial Inclusion Initiative for MSMEs

2023-11-21 20:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) commemorated in Baghdad important project milestones. Through the project, almost 200 loans have been given to prospective business owners, greatly contributing to the creation and maintenance of approximately 1,200 employment opportunities in the governorates of Duhok and Nineveh, according to […]

