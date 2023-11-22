2023-11-22 01:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Mohanad Ali’s strike in the 96th minute gave Iraq a close 1-0 victory against Vietnam in the 2026 World Cup qualifier played at My Dinh Stadium in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. The Vietnamese team displayed tenacity and a solid defense throughout the defensive struggle, but they were eventually unable to take advantage […]

The post Iraq secures 1-0 victory over Vietnam in 2026 World Cup qualifiers appeared first on Iraqi News.