Germany working on Financial Inclusion in Iraq

2023-11-22 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Germany's Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) (German Agency for International Cooperation) has joined forces with the Iraqi Private Banks League (IPBL) to work on more inclusive financial services. "Together, we can harness the unique strengths from both the private sector and the public sector and make a significant contribution to financial inclusion […]

