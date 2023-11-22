Introducing the Iraqi University Ecosystem (IUE) Project

2023-11-22 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Aziz Al Nassiri. This document explains the Iraqi University Ecosystem (IUE) project Introduction: The business environment in Iraq is one of the most challenging in the region. Instability, lawlessness, corruption, absence of development plans, flight of capital, brain drain, diminution of the middle class, rentier economy, rapid population growth, global warming, Fourth Industrial Revolution. […]

