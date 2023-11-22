Iraq News Now

KRG PM Initiates Key Industrial Projects in Zakho

2023-11-22 05:15:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On Sunday, November 19, 2023, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) launched two pivotal projects in Zakho: an industrial area and a recycling factory. In his speech, Prime Minister Barzani emphasised the projects' roles in job creation and economic growth in the Kurdistan Region. The recycling plant, the […]

