Iraq and Russia discuss mutual cooperation

2019/02/05 | 03:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - BAGHDAD
National Security Adviser and the head of PMU Committee Falih al-Fayadh met Russia Special Envoy to Middle-East Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday.
The two discussed the mutual relations between Iraq and Russia and the influence it sheds on the stability equation in the region as well as the means to improve the cooperation in terms of counter-terrorism.
