Iraq: Statement on Iraq by Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean [EN/AR]

2019/07/24 | 12:30



Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic







Cairo, Egypt, 23 July 2019 – I recently concluded a four-day visit to Iraq where I saw firsthand



a health system transitioning from emergency response to reconstruction, rehabilitation, and



resilience, while at the same time addressing the health needs of millions of vulnerable Iraqis



and refugees.







The country’s new national health priorities -- including health financing, environmental



health and sanitation, and Universal Health Coverage – indicate a new chapter in Iraq’s health



sector. This means accessible, affordable health services and improved health and wellbeing



for all Iraqis, everywhere throughout the country. In my meetings with His Excellency the



Minister of Health and his technical team, we agreed that this is aspiring goal can only be



achieved through strengthened coordination and collaboration between national health



authorities, WHO, and all health partners.







During my visit to Baghdad, I visited Al-Zwaya primary healthcare center, where I saw the



need to strengthen family medicine at the PHC levels as a key component to achieving



Universal Health Coverage (UHC).







In Erbil, I met with His Excellency the Kurdistan Minister of Health, the Governor of Erbil, and



the Head and members of Parliament. Our discussions enabled me to better understand the



need for a new health legislation in the region to better access to quality health services,



especially for those in need.







I saw the impact of the work that WHO, health staff, and partners are doing to save lives of



the most vulnerable people in this country, including infants and children in Heevi Pediatric



Hospital in Dohuk, where WHO supported the establishment of a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit



(PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). I saw babies born as early as 28 weeks



surviving in the NICU and children in life-threatening conditions recovering in the PICU thanks



to the collective support of WHO and donors. In both units, the beds were full of neonates



and children while others waited to be admitted, highlighting the need for expansion to



accommodate more people in need of care.







I also visited WHO’s warehouse in Erbil, which is crucial to supporting the health response in



Iraq and fostering cross-border operations in northeast Syria. I applaud this efficient and



effective way of resource utilization.







In the WHO-supported primary health care centre located in Sharya camp (which serves the



health needs of the displaced persons in Dohuk), I met Iraqis with life-threatening trauma



injuries, and saw how moving services closer to people living in remote and low-access areas



could save lives at critical moments.







In Ninewa, I visited two field hospitals established by WHO in west Mosul to serve returnees



following the destruction of two main hospitals as a result of conflict. I toured the damaged



Ibn Sina Hospital and other medical centres to witness firsthand the devastating effects of



attacks on health care. Although the field hospitals in west Mosul are overwhelmingly full,



they partially cover the current gaps in secondary and tertiary healthcare services for



returnees.







I spoke to health workers in primary health care facilities and field hospitals. Every one of



them working in the frontlines is an unsung hero. I applaud their courage, resilience, and



desire to serve the vulnerable communities during and after the crisis, and now in the phase



of transition and reconstruction. Without them, we would not have successfully saved lives in



the most critical of times.







As part of WHO’s efforts to strengthen referral services for IDPs and refugees, I was happy to



hand over two new ambulances to the Ministry of Health, reinforcing our commitment to



strengthen the country’s health system. These ambulances will go a long way in enhancing



referral services for IDPs and refugees living in Dahuk governorate.







The work that WHO and partners are doing in Iraq reflects the true spirit and values of WHO.



My discussions with health cluster partners enabled me to understand different types and



interests of stakeholders that WHO work with to achieve its integrated agenda for a better



response to emergency operations in the country.







In my meeting with the UN country team, we agreed on unifying and coordinating our efforts



towards achieving the national health targets in alignment with the sustainable development



goals. We also agreed on working together with the government to develop additional



strategies to promote behavior change and strengthen primary healthcare facilities and their



delivery of services as a pathway to achieving UHC.







I left the country with a clear picture of the meaning of a protracted emergency and the role



that WHO and other partners play.







In 2019 and beyond, I pledge WHO's ongoing commitment to strengthening collaboration



with national authorities, partners and donors, to build a health system that can deliver health



services to all people across Iraq, without facing access restrictions or financial difficulties.







For more information, please contact:







Pauline Ajello



WHO Communications Officer



(+964) 7729877288



ajellopa@who.int



Ajyal Sultany



WHO Communications Officer



(+964) 7740 892 878



sultanya@who.int



