KRI’s President stresses protection of Global Coalition forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq

2023-11-22 13:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Nechirvan Barzani, emphasized the necessity of safeguarding the Global Coalition forces against ISIS and diplomatic missions in Iraq, attributing it to the continued realistic danger and threat that terrorism poses to the country's security and stability.

A statement from KRI’s Presidency reported that President Nechirvan Barzani received Marshal Sami Sampson, the Senior UK Defense Advisor for the Middle East and north Africa, and an accompanying military delegation earlier today.

The statement added that both sides discussed the recent developments in the Gaza conflict and the anticipated possibilities and repercussions. In this context, President Barzani reiterated that escalating the situation poses a danger to the entire region. Hence, it is imperative for Iraq to distance itself entirely from war, as war does not solve any issue; peace alone is the solution.

Regarding the political situation in Iraq, both sides agreed on the necessity to protect Iraq's safety and political and security stability. They stressed the responsibility of all parties to act responsibly and highlighted the need to protect the Global Coalition forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq from all types of threats, according to the statement.

The statement noted that during another part of the meeting, both sides concurred that terrorism still constitutes a genuine threat and a security menace to Iraq's security and stability. Consequently, both Iraq and KRI still require the Coalition's support to eradicate ISIS completely. In this regard, Sampson reaffirmed Britain's commitment, within the framework of the Global Coalition, to Iraq and KRI.

Furthermore, KRI’s internal affairs were another focal point in the meeting, where both sides described the recent meeting and discussions between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) as a positive development.